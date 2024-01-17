Jacob Zuma not welcome near graves of Peter ‘Dambuza’ Malada and Collins Chabane  - families

The family and foundation of the late Peter ‘Dambuza’ Malada have cautioned the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party against using their son’s legacy to stir a storm in the political arena. “We call upon the MK party to desist from political opportunism, in honour of Dambuza's memory,” the family said.

This comes after the party, backed by former president Jacob Zuma, announced its plans to visit Dambuza’s grave site in Limpopo on Friday. As part of the election campaign programme, MK also plans to visit the grave of the late Collins Chabane. In a statement, the family emphasised that Dambuza was a committed member of the ANC, its military wing, Umkhonto We Sizwe, and its ideals.

“In this regard, the Dambuza Foundation and the Malada family remain loyal to the African National Congress, and we refuse that the name and legacy of Commander Dambuza be abused to divide our beloved movement, the ANC,” it said. It further distanced itself from viral social media platforms, claiming Zuma would set foot at Malada’s graveyard. According to the family, the move was just a mischievous and crude attempt to distort the true values of Dambuza and what he politically stood for throughout his life.

The family called on his fellow comrades to rally behind the ANC ahead of the 2024 general elections to protect Malada’s legacy. “We therefore call upon his comrades and the broader community to rally behind the African National Congress during the upcoming elections and no one else,” it said. Meanwhile, Chabane’s family rejected the visit and made it clear that Zuma was not permitted to visit their family graveyard.