Durban - Jacob Zuma's legal representative says his client has been ready to defend himself from corruption, fraud and money laundering allegations levelled against him for 14 years. However, Advocate Thabani Masuku SC says the former president first wants to exercise his constitutional right to appeal last week's High Court ruling against him.
Zuma appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, but it it was over within minutes when Advocate Billy Downer SC (Senior Counsel) indicated to Judge Bolton who was hearing the matter, that the legal team of the ex-president wants time to appeal the ruling by a full bench of the same court denying Zuma's request for a permanent stay of prosecution against him.
Downer indicated that they would oppose the appeal and the judge warned him not to prejudge how the appeal would unfold.
Zuma is facing a litany of corruption, fraud and money laundering charges emanating from the 1999 arms deal worth R30 billion. It is alleged that he received bribes from Thales through his former financial adviser, convicted Durban fraudster Schabir Shaik.
Shaik was released on medical parole in 2009 after serving a mere two years and four months of his 15 year sentence after he was convicted of corruption in 2005.