Jacob Zuma’s disciplinary hearing in the ANC postponed due to fears of violence: report

Jacob Zuma’s disciplinary hearings in the African National Congress (ANC) have reportedly been postponed until after the elections, according to a letter currently circulating on social media. The letter seen by IOL was purportedly issued to ANC national disciplinary committee chairperson, Ralph Mgijima by the office of secretary general Fikile Mbalula.

The letter cites security concerns at Luthuli House ahead of the hearings which were scheduled to commence on Tuesday. “Based on an assessment of the security situation prevailing at Luthuli House we are advised that activities, including disciplinary hearings, that attract large gatherings, are not advisable as they have the potential to result in violence, especially so close to the National and Provincial Elections scheduled for 29 May 2024,” the letter stated. “Accordingly, the ANC national officials have decided that such activities should be held in abeyance until after the 2024 national and provincial elections, this includes the NDC (national disciplinary committee) hearing of JG Zuma.”

Jacob Zuma is reportedly seeking legal advice on the letter, but says he still intends to attend the hearings at Luthuli House next week, SABC News reported. As IOL reported on Thursday, the former president was requested to appear before the party's Disciplinary Committee for "defying the party's constitution." This came after Zuma, who is now heading the MK Party, publicly announced that he would vote against the ANC in the forthcoming elections.