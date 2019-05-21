Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/DoC

Pietermaritzburg - Former president Jacob Zuma has for years been subjected to political vilification using the legal system, KwaZulu-Natal parliament deputy speaker Michael Radebe said on Tuesday, comparing Zuma’s court battles to those experienced by late ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Radebe was among the few of Zuma’s staunch supporters who turned up outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning to attend the second day of the hearing of the application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

With the exception of police and the closure of Church Street in front of the court, it was business as usual in the capital city.

“Yesterday, I told my wife that there are only two people who have been victimised. It is Mama Winnie Mandela and Zuma.

“Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was disowned by her own comrades as a corrupt person,” said Radebe.

He said at some point Zuma’s enemies would reveal their agenda.

“The lawyer asked one day why they did not charge him together with Schabir Shaik (Zuma’s former financial adviser), it is clear that they wanted to test the waters,” he said.

Radebe was joined outside court by former ANC provincial secretary, Super Zuma, ANC MPL Bishop Vusi Dube and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

Niehaus said the matter had been dragging on for too long he wanted to see the case brought to an end as “there has been a lot of political meddling in this matter”.

“A poisonous atmosphere against former president Zuma has been created.”

Political Bureau