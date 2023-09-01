Joburg CBD Fire: UN ready to assist SA after killer blaze

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world governing body was ready to assist South Africa following the fire in Johannesburg. He said the fire that led to the death of more than 70 people was tragic and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was on Friday visiting those who were injured, who are being treated at the Helen Joseph Hospital. Spokesperson for Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric said they were ready to deploy resources to help those who have been affected by the fire. “The United Nations Country Team in South Africa stands ready to work with the authorities to provide assistance to those affected and to prevent further incidents of this nature,” said Dujarric.

Tanzanian high commissioner, Peter Shija said five of their nationals have died in the fire in Johannesburg. He said they were working with South African authorities to help those who have been injured. But they will not only help Tanzanians, but nationals from other countries as well, said Shija.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said several people are still recovering in hospital across the province. However, some were still in a critical condition. [email protected]