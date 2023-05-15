Joburg mayor Gwamanda’s qualifications brought under scrutiny

Pretoria – Suspicions have been raised after newly-elected Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda failed to show up to a media briefing intended to set the record straight about the fraud allegations surrounding him. The briefing was supposed to take place on Saturday.

In an interview with Kaya FM, Al Jama-Ah party member Imraan Moosa said that Gwamanda’s personal security guards were unavailable which led him to miss the briefing. “Somebody just informed me that his protectors are unavailable this morning, and there are some security risks,” said Moosa.

ActionSA has expressed concern over the sketchy allegations against Gwamanda and has questioned his academic qualifications. “Since the allegations have surfaced Gwamanda is nowhere to be found and was missing in action for a press conference on Saturday in which he was expected to explain himself to residents of Joburg. “Gwamanda is alleged to have defrauded people out of a funeral scheme and is also alleged to have claimed qualifications it is believed he does not possess,” said Gauteng ActionSA spokesperson James de Villiers.

Meanwhile, days after Gwamanda’s election, the DA caucus in Joburg called the new mayor to account for accusations alleging that he’s a scammer. It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in what is believed to be a scheme which consisted of an investment wing and a funeral plan. It said the clients who were putting money in the business, never got their returns.