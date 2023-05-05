Al Jama-ah’s councillor Kabelo Gwamanda elected as new City of Joburg mayor

Pretoria – A member of Muslim minority political party, Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda, was elected as the new of mayor of the City of Joburg on Friday. His election comes after former mayor Thapelo Amad, also of Al Jama-ah, resigned on April 24.

He resigned a before he was expected to face a motion of no confidence. For him to win the position, Gwamanda received the backing of the ANC, EFF and minority parties. He beat ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni and (DA) member and former Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, by 139 to 59 and 68 votes, respectively.

The total number of votes was 266. Speaking to the media outside the City Council Chamber, Gauteng Premier and ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, said three advisers would be placed in Gwamanda’s office to strengthen the office with the needed capacity and skills. He said the advisers would help him with everything that affects governance, finance and to also manage the stakeholder relations.

“We learnt from those mistakes… we are going to strengthen his office with the capacity and the skills that are needed… This time we are ready; we have learnt from our limitations,” he said. Gwamanda will be faced with the task of uniting all coalition partners behind one vision, and putting aside political and other differences. It has been reported that an amount of about R500 000 has been spent each time a council meeting has been called to elect a new mayor.