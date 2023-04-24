Thapelo Amad resigns as Joburg mayor

Pretoria– Member of a Muslim minority political party, Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad has resigned as mayor of Johannesburg.
The announcement was made during a media briefing held by several political parties on Monday evening.
Amad’s resignation comes a day before he was expected to face a motion of no confidence against him during a special council meeting on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, speaking at the briefing Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi thanked Amad and said he demonstrated selfless-leadership skills.
“We further want to thank him for preserving the interest of local government unity and the people of Johannesburg above his personal interests. We appreciate him for that.
“In the next few days the government of local unity will meet to submit a new name as our candidate for the position of executive mayor of Johannesburg,” he said
Last week, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said he was not happy about the coalition arrangement – comprising the PA, ANC and EFF – in the metro.
McKenzie was one of the leaders who supported Amad’s position as City of Joburg after removing Mpho Phalatse through a motion of no confidence.
However, after just three months of Amad being at the helm, McKenzie’s tune changed.
He said the PA was being mistreated by coalition partners and undermined at the same time.
He added that the party would be discussing the Johannesburg coalition arrangement at national executive committee (NEC) level. A decision would then be announced on whether the PA would stay in the current arrangement.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, McKenzie said: "We might withdraw from the City of Joburg because we are not being respected there also. I am for the one saying that we must withdraw. The DP says we must not withdraw, and now we are taking this matter to the NEC to take a decision. We cannot be disrespected. We will go with what the NEC decided."
In the video, McKenzie said he wanted the party to focus on the elections for national and provincial government. He further expressed his displeasure with the attitude of the EFF towards the PA participating in coalitions.
IOL