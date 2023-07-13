Independent Online
Thursday, July 13, 2023

Julius Malema leads ceremonial cow slaughter at Magaliesburg ahead of EFF 10th celebration rally

EFF leader Julius Malema led a ceremony to celebrate the party’s anniversary. Picture; Timothy Bernard/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 1h ago

The EFF's Commander In Chief (CIC) and President, Julius Malema, has led the ceremonial slaughter of cows donated to the party ahead of its 10th-anniversary rally.

The EFF has received 100 cows as donations from the public.

The ceremony was held on Thursday at Portion 39 Farm, Koestersfontein 45, Magaliesburg. The party's tenth anniversary celebration is expected to take place at FNB Stadium on July 29.

"We commend everyone who has lent their hand and donated cows to make the journey towards the 10th anniversary a resounding success," the EFF thanked the public who donated the cows.

Last Thursday, Malema and the senior leaders of the EFF celebrated at Uncle Tom's Hall in Soweto where they met 10 years ago to form the party.

In a video Malema is seen wearing a red overall and a black cap with a bow saw blade in his hand, cutting fresh cow meat into pieces at the farm to kickstart the celebration as their big day draws closer.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

political parties and movements2023EFFGautengJulius MalemaElections

Kamogelo Moichela
