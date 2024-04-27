Julius Malema promises more jobs, security, and free education in fiery Freedom Day speech

As the cost of living increases, healthcare services deteriorate, and service delivery declines, Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), delivered a fiery address in Alexandra Township on Saturday. Speaking at Alexandra Stadium, Malema outlined his party's response to the crisis if they were to govern.

His speech promised more sustainable jobs, free education, improved healthcare, enhanced social grants, better service delivery, crime reduction, business development opportunities, and housing for the disadvantaged. The address coincided with South Africans across the country celebrating Freedom Day and marked 30 years of democracy. Malema criticised the past 30 years under the African National Congress (ANC) as a waste of time, promising a government that people will recognize under his party after the elections.

The 2024 national and provincial elections are scheduled for May 29, as announced earlier this year by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Malema emphasised the importance of increasing social grants, which he described as an immediate benefit to alleviate hunger and poverty while working towards creating permanent jobs. "Social grants are not a permanent solution to poverty; the solution lies in education and better jobs," he stated.

He also advocated for increased grants for the elderly, noting their prudent financial management and the role of these grants in sustaining their families. "They will spend the money on food and feeding their families, not on alcohol. Without their social grants, we wouldn’t be here," he said. Furthermore, Malema promised that under an EFF government, the police would be safe and restore order, highlighting that misconduct would not be tolerated.