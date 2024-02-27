King Misuzulu calls for political tolerance during elections

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for peace and tolerance among political parties during the election period. Political parties have been campaigning, with the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) holding their manifesto rallies in the last few weeks.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) will launch their manifestos on Saturday. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will be at Moses Mabhida stadium on March 10 for its manifesto launch. Both the ANC and EFF were at the same venue. King Misuzulu said political parties have to exercise tolerance in the elections.

A few weeks ago there were tensions between members of the ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, in Pongola during the by-elections. The monarch was on Tuesday opening the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature when he called for tolerance among parties during the election campaigns. “I, therefore, appeal for peace and tolerance among all political parties that will be campaigning in this year’s elections,” said King MisuZulu.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has said there were more than 352 political parties who will contest for the elections. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will go to the polls on May 29. Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana announced in his Budget speech in Parliament last week that the police and South African National Defence Force will get more funds to safeguard the elections.

The IEC has said political parties will get an additional R200 million to campaign. The king also called for an end to the killing of traditional leaders. There has been a spike in the killing of amakhosi over the last few years. “The killing of amakhosi needs to come to a stop immediately. We are a province of peace and understanding. All this bloodshed must stop immediately.