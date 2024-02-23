Legislature ready for 2024 opening at a cost of R3.2m

Durban — The 2024 official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday will cost taxpayers R3.2 million. This was revealed by legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce during a media briefing in Durban on Thursday.

Recently, the leadership of the legislature held consultations with all pertinent stakeholders, including King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who will address the nation on Tuesday. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to deliver the State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Wednesday. The opening will coincide with the 30th anniversary since the dawn of democracy as well as the end of the 6th term. Boyce said they value the pivotal role played by King Misuzulu. “We work extremely well with his majesty and recognise that the guidance and counsel he provides to the legislature and government is invaluable. We are mindful of the fact that this is the last official opening of the legislature during this electoral term. Our legislature has become a true expression of people’s voice, where political views are freely expressed without any fear or favour,” Boyce said.

Dube-Ncube’s Sopa will set out the province’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year. “This is essential for the legislature to commence its oversight process for the year in that it can have a clear picture of the executive’s plans and intentions. The legislature continues to conduct its work on a hybrid mode to ensure maximum participation of the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” Boyce said. Dube-Ncube is expected to expand on practical steps to be taken by our government in our quest to propel the province to greater heights during the last financial year and beyond, Boyce said.

The Sopa follows the State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. “The address by the premier follows the president’s address to the nation and serves as an opportunity for members of the legislature to consider the issues of accountability and oversee whether commitments of previous years have been achieved or are on track,” said Boyce. She added that as they commence the year, and also near the end of the electoral term, she believed they had laid a solid foundation of continuity for the 7th political administration that would be ushered in after the May 29 national and provincial elections.

Boyce said that despite the challenges they encountered, like the Covid-19 pandemic and financial constraints, this had not deterred the legislature from fulfilling its constitutional mandate. “Our portfolio committees continued to play effective oversight on the provincial executive arm of the government and its entities and our functionality programmes targeting education, health and war rooms continue to grow from strength to strength,” said Boyce. “All of the above has been achieved within a professional, ethical and accountable environment.”