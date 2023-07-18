Lamola calls on ICC to be even-handed in prosecuting cases

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has called on the International Criminal Court to be even-handed in prosecuting cases.

He said it should not be involved in global power struggles, but treat all cases of human rights violations in the world equally. He said international law and the rule of law must have no eyes for crimes perpetrated against victims. There should be no double standards in the work of the court.

Lamola also said the lack of reform of the UN Security Council was critical in the work done by the ICC. He said there were permanent members of the security council who were putting pressure on the ICC, yet they are not signatories of the Rome Statute. South Africa has been under pressure since the ICC issued a warrant of arrest against Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Putin is expected to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month.

Lamola was addressing the UN in New York to mark 25 years since the establishment of the ICC. South Africa was one of the first countries to sign the Rome Statute. ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa had been fighting for human rights from the time of late former president Nelson Mandela.

Lamola said there should be no double standards in the ICC. “In addition to judicial and prosecutorial independence, the ICC must treat all situations fairly and guard against becoming an instrument of global power struggles. South Africa believes that this independence is critical to ensure sustainable support for the ICC,” said Lamola. The court continues to face scrutiny on the cases it was prosecuting.