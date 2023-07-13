Police Minister Bheki Cele said the SAPS was not in possession of a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin when he comes to South Africa to attend the BRICS summit next month. Cele was responding to written questions from EFF MP Henry Andries Shembeni, who asked whether the government would give effect to the warrant of arrest that was issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin in March.

In his response, Cele said SAPS could not comment on a matter that was outside of its scope of responsibilities. “The SAPS is not in possession of the warrant of arrest for the head of state or foreign state,” he said. “In terms of the South African law, the SAPS is not responsible for interacting with international institutions that have mandates to issue warrants against foreign heads of state like the International Criminal Court.

“The law is clear about sister departments that carry out such responsibilities of receiving and processing after certain legal requirements have been satisfied,” Cele said. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, however, hinted that the execution of the warrant of arrest lay with the Hawks. Lamola revealed this when he was responding to IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa’s questions.

Hlengwa also enquired whether the government intended to execute the warrant of arrest against Putin. “In nature of the question posed, the arrests fall within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation: Crimes Against the State,” Lamola said. International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor told EFF MP Thapelo Mogale that the BRICS summit would be hosted by South Africa.

“The subject of President Putin’s attendance and the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court are matters under consideration by the government of South Africa. “The president will make an announcement on this matter once a decision is finalised,” Pandor said. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the media they finalised the form and how the BRICS summit would be held.

“I am in the course of talking to the four heads of states in relation to that and an announcement will be made in due course,” he said. Ramaphosa has ruled out the BRICS summits being held virtually after reports had suggested that there were consideration of moving it to another country. “We are not to have a virtual BRICS. We are going to have a physical summit,” he said.