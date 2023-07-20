A thousand more jobs have been added to the Nasi Ispani recruitment programme to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youth and residents of Gauteng. The Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) is recruiting 1,000 unemployed youth and adults to join the vacant land and facilities maintenance programme under their Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

The Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, announced the news and said that the closing date for the applications will be on July 31. “Less talk, more work,” said Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi as he encouraged members of the public to apply and take part in boosting the economy of the province. The Nasi Ispani is part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s (GPG) project to fight against unemployment in the province. It was launched by Lesufi as he promised to get more young people into the labour market.

Eight thousand jobs were advertised through the Nasi Ispani recruitment programme on June 16 (Youth Day) which saw thousands of unemployed people turning up in their numbers to apply for the jobs. To date, the government received over one million applications for the jobs. “The selection and recruitment process started today because the closing was only last week Friday,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said that they will hand over 50,000 appointment letters to the people who will be starting their work on August 1. “On July 27, we will be handing over appointment letters to those who applied for the Solar Panel Technician job opportunities at Orlando Stadium,” he said. [email protected]