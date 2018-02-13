The president is speaking from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.







In an interview with the SABC earlier in the day, the president was adamant that he would not resign, instead insisting that he had done nothing wrong and that the ruling party had never furnished him with reasons for his recall.





Zuma said he was not defying the party but rather that he was disagreeing with the manner in which he was being recalled.





ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly met with Zuma immediately after the SABC interview.



