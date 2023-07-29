LOOK: 10 portraits by 10 African artists for EFF 10th anniversary celebrations

The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a 10th Anniversary Exhibition to ‘Celebrate Our 10 Years Of Unbroken Struggle for Economic Freedom in our lifetime’ as part of its birthday celebrations. Among the collection of artworks on display, are ten portraits painted by ten artists from Africa, including Lebani Sirejenje, popularly known as Rasta The Artist.

“This collection that you see here is an exhibition of ten artists who have collaborated to showcase their work in remembering and celebrating EFF leader Julius Malema, as he celebrates 10 years of the EFF as a party,” Rasta said while, joined by the other artists, showcased their art at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. “This is our contribution as ten artists, in narrating the story of Malema and the EFF,” he said. The Zimbabwean-born painter has painted almost everyone who matters, from the venerated cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to MorningLive presenter Leanne Manas.