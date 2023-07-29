EFF celebrations begin as it fills FNB stadium to maximum capacity

The Economic Freedom Fighters achieved what it set out to do by filling the 95,000 seater FNB Stadium to full capacity for its 10th birthday celebrations on Saturday. The stadium was filled with the red berets in high spirits creating an electrifying and exciting ambiance.

The party has hosted a number of events in the build-up to Saturday which set out to be an extravagant gathering of its supporters bussed in from all parts of South Africa in honour of its 10th anniversary. EFF leader Julius Malema and other party leaders arrived at the stadium to loud cheers. The party has been celebrating during the week with a number of activities and hosted a dinner on Thursday evening and a breakfast on Friday.

Malema had also said the party was going to slaughter 100 cows to mark 10 years since it was founded. This week, academic Prof. Patrick Lumumba delivered a lecture at the University of Cape Town where he commended Malema and the EFF for their vision in forming the EFF 10 years ago. Lumumba said despite political freedom that had been obtained in the last decades in Africa, people still wanted economic freedom.

Lumumba added that this is what the EFF was bringing to the table. However, his lecture got off to a rocky start when members of the LGBTQIA+ community clashed with members of the EFF outside the lecture hall and anti-gay comments were made by Lumumba.