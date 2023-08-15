Independent Online
Tuesday, August 15, 2023

LOOK: ANC delegation visit Zulu King in Nongoma ahead of foray into KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC delegation upon arrival at the palace. Picture: ANC KZN

Published 1h ago

The governing African National Congress (ANC) kicked off its two-day political foray into KwaZulu-Natal by visiting and privately meeting with King Misuzulu on Tuesday.

The party visited the Zulu king at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, in the north of the province.

The ANC delegation was led by the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, and among those who were with Mbalula was the president of the ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji.

Also joining the delegation were spokesperson Hlengiwe Bhengu-Motsiri, national executive committee (NEC) members Mduduzi Manana and Zizi Kodwa.

The provincial and regional leadership of the ANC at the palace. Picture: ANC KZN

From the province, the delegation was joined by Bheki Mtolo, the provincial secretary; deputy provincial chairperson Nomagugu Simelane; and Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who is a member of the provincial working committee.

From the Mzala Nxumalo (Zululand) region, where Nongoma falls, they were joined by the regional leadership, which included Ntokozo Nxumalo, the regional secretary.

The delegation arrived at the palace around 11 am and they were ushered in to meet the King and have a private audience with him - ukotha iSilo.

The visit was undertaken ahead of the busy schedule for Mbalula and his team, as on Wednesday he is scheduled to meet with the party’s structures, leadership, and public representatives.

ANCANC Veterans LeagueKwaZulu-NatalKing MisuzuluKing Goodwill ZwelithiniMangosuthu ButheleziPoliticsZulu NationZulu RoyalsElections