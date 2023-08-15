LOOK: ANC delegation visit Zulu King in Nongoma ahead of foray into KwaZulu-Natal

The governing African National Congress (ANC) kicked off its two-day political foray into KwaZulu-Natal by visiting and privately meeting with King Misuzulu on Tuesday. The party visited the Zulu king at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, in the north of the province.

The ANC delegation was led by the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, and among those who were with Mbalula was the president of the ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji. PICS: The ANC delegation led by Fikile Mbalula, its Secretary-General, has arrived at KwaKhangela royal palace in Nongoma. The delegation will have a private meeting with the King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini as part of its two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal. @IOL pic.twitter.com/oe4fCRLGoT — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 15, 2023 Also joining the delegation were spokesperson Hlengiwe Bhengu-Motsiri, national executive committee (NEC) members Mduduzi Manana and Zizi Kodwa. The provincial and regional leadership of the ANC at the palace. Picture: ANC KZN From the province, the delegation was joined by Bheki Mtolo, the provincial secretary; deputy provincial chairperson Nomagugu Simelane; and Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who is a member of the provincial working committee.