LOOK: ANC delegation visit Zulu King in Nongoma ahead of foray into KwaZulu-Natal

The governing African National Congress (ANC) kicked off its two-day political foray into KwaZulu-Natal by visiting and privately meeting with King Misuzulu on Tuesday.
The party visited the Zulu king at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, in the north of the province.
The ANC delegation was led by the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, and among those who were with Mbalula was the president of the ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji.
Also joining the delegation were spokesperson Hlengiwe Bhengu-Motsiri, national executive committee (NEC) members Mduduzi Manana and Zizi Kodwa.
From the province, the delegation was joined by Bheki Mtolo, the provincial secretary; deputy provincial chairperson Nomagugu Simelane; and Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who is a member of the provincial working committee.
From the Mzala Nxumalo (Zululand) region, where Nongoma falls, they were joined by the regional leadership, which included Ntokozo Nxumalo, the regional secretary.
The delegation arrived at the palace around 11 am and they were ushered in to meet the King and have a private audience with him - ukotha iSilo.
The visit was undertaken ahead of the busy schedule for Mbalula and his team, as on Wednesday he is scheduled to meet with the party’s structures, leadership, and public representatives.
