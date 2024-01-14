The South African legal team that presented its case against Israel for the genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) returned to a hero’s welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. The stellar legal team consisting of John Dugard, Max Du Plessis, Adila Hassim and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, among others, was led by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at The Hague.

South Africa went up against Israel at the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, accusing it of committing genocide and genocidal intent n Gaza. On Day 2 of proceedings, Israel rejected South Africa's stance and argued that Hamas was the one committing genocide against it when it infiltrated the country and killed over 1,200 people on October 7th. They charged that genocide complaints against them were baseless. On Sunday, some of the team members arrived back in South Africa at OR Tambo Airport to a warm welcome.

In a video circulating widely on social media, advocate Ngcukaitobi was serenaded by hundreds as he smiled at the arrivals section. The man recording the video was heard saying “here’s the man” as a smiling Ngcukaitobi walked through the throngs of supporters, some waving South African and Palestinian flags. The crowd also chanted “Viva Naledi Pandor”, referring to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation who has been hailed for her tough stance against Israel after South Africa suspended diplomatic ties last year. In other videos, crowds of people that gathered at the arrivals section of the airport could be seen and heard cheering for the team of lawyers who fought against a system often compared to apartheid.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 WATCH | SA's legal team in the genocide case against Israel at the ICJ has arrived back at OR Tambo International airport. pic.twitter.com/X8lef8CscE — INDEPENDENT PRESS (@IpIndependent) January 14, 2024 Speaking to the SABC News, Ngucukatobi said they were waiting patiently for the panel of 17 international judges to rule soon. He also said he was grateful that people came out in their numbers to show their support, as it was “unusual experience for a lawyer”. Some of the team members flew to Durban and some to the United Kingdom, according to Ngucukatobi.