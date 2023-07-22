LOOK: President Cyril Ramaphosa joins Shembe church in July pilgrimage

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his official visit to the province of KwaZulu-Natal by joining members of the Nazareth Baptist Church (popularly known as the Shembe Church) in their July pilgrimage. His visit to KZN kicked off on Friday when he trekked to the Midlands to officiate in the sod-turning ceremony for the upgrade of the first phase of the Vulindlela bulk water supply scheme.

Police minister Bheki Cele, in black, also joined Ramaphosa. Picture: Supplied The upgrading of the scheme will help improve water and sanitation provision in the entire Umgungundlovu district municipality which includes towns like Pietermaritzburg, Howick and Richmond. PICS: President Cyril Ramaphosa together with some members of his cabinet and the KZN government MECs today took part in the Sabbath day of the July pilgrimage of the Shembe church of Ebuhleni. Ramaphosa and his team joined the church in worshipping with Unyazilwezulu. @IOL pic.twitter.com/6DxSf3Zfpl — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 22, 2023 Later, Ramaphosa and some of his cabinet ministers which included Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma and eThekwini municipality exco member, Thembo Ntuli. Ramaphosa and Mchunu earlier held an imbizo with the local community in which he told them that their water woes would soon be over.

He later joined the Shembe church in their annual pilgrimage and worshipped with them - much to their excitement. Ramaphosa gathered with members of the church in worshipping alongside their leader, His Holiness Mduduzi “Nyazilwezulu” Shembe. Ntuli, Mchunu, Sibiya and Duma were also there. Picture: Supplied The Shembe church is one of the biggest and most influential traditional churches in South Africa. It boasts millions of loyal members.