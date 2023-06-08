LOOK: Ramaphosa admits Rooiwal water treatment plant was in poor condition

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to the people of Hammanskraal for violating their constitutional right to clean water.

Ramaphosa visited the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant on Thursday to oversee its operations and proceeded to Temba Stadium to address the Hammanskraal community following the cholera outbreak. “I admit, we have failed the people of Hammanskraal. Our people have the constitutional right to clean water. I apologise, we couldn’t provide your basic right,” he said.

The apology comes after the community suffered a devastating blow when the cholera outbreak hit the area in May. The disease has at least claimed more than 30 lives, but the root cause of it is still unknown. The people of Hammanskraal have been complaining about the water issues for many years and have even written reports to the municipality to address the matter. Addressing the people, the president admitted that the plant was not fit for cleaning water as it was old and not well maintained.

The plant is not properly maintained, pipes are leaking and broken, and cannot clean water. He blamed the Tshwane municipality for not maintaining the water works despite it receiving funds to repair it. The Rooiwal water treatment plant. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela

However, Ramaphosa said measures were in place to tackle the crisis and ensure that clean proper water is provided to the people. He said R4 billion would be allocated to resolve the water challenges in Hammanskraal over three years. The Development Bank of Southern Africa will lead the project. He also said Magalies Water will build a temporary water treatment facility to supply water to residents. The plant will be ready in six months.

He further applauded Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for taking action into hiring young people to fight crime in the province. The Rooiwal water treatment plant. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela “We need water wardens to ensure that the water plants are well treated and the water supply is functional and clean,” he said.

He maintained that revamping, expanding, and maintaining infrastructure should be a way to go for the future. He also condemned tenders saying people were not doing their jobs, instead they fight for money.