Cholera death toll climbs to 31

Pretoria – At least 31 deaths have been recorded in the cholera outbreak with more than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals. A statement by the Department of Health on Thursday revealed that 202 cases of the cholera cases had been recorded between February 1 and June 6, 2023.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said Gauteng accounted for 29 deaths, while Free State and Mpumalanga accounted for one death each. “The majority of cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounts for at least 92% or 152 cases, while Free State Province accounts for 5%, which translates to nine cases. Other provinces which recorded positive cases include Limpopo and Mpumalanga with one each, and North West with three,’’ said Mohale. The ages of patients in Gauteng range from one to 91 years, while in Free State, the age ranges from 10 to 50 years.

Mohale added that to ease pressure at Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, which is the epicentre of the outbreak, the department has set up a well-equipped temporary field health facility, Kanana Cholera Treatment Centre. “Over 200 people have been seen at this makeshift hospital. The facility has been operating 24/7 since 26 May.” Mohale urged members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, and wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling and preparing food or after using the bathroom.

“Never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected first,” he added. Meanwhile, earlier on yesterday (Thursday), President Cyril Ramaphosa went to Hammanskraal and apologised to resident for the poor quality of water in the area. “We are sorry that it has taken the deaths of a number of people… Your basic human right of having clean water, we have not lived up to your expectations as the people of Hammanskraal,” he said.