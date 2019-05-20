Durban - They came from all corners of the vast province and some from the country to provide moral support for the man they believe he is being "persecuted".



Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma swarmed Freedom Park opposite the Pietermaritzburg High Court to hear the man speak after a day long in court where his top and expensively assembled legal team argued why his corruption related charges should be struck off the court roll.





Speaking to Independent Media, Douglas Hlongwane from eShowe in northern KZN, said it was time for the courts to let Zuma walk free.





"The man has been facing these charges for a long time and he is old. They must just free him to live his life," Hlongwane argued.





Another supporter, Sphe Ndlela, from Pinetown, said while justice must done, he doubt Zuma would get a fair trial after so many years his case dominated the public discourse.





"They should charged him with Schabir Shaik because they said they were together in committing the alleged offences. Why charge one and leave the other and later come back and say I made a mistake, now let me charge you alone? This is not right," Ndlela said, adding that he will come to court until the matter is finalised.

For Ayanda Thabethe, from Richmond, her support for Zuma is based purely on "love" and she would like to see the man walking free.





"I just love the man and I wish to see him a free man and maybe even come back as a president," the youthful Thabethe said.





For Tipoyi Khanyile from New Hanover, his support for is because "he is one of our own." He said Zuma should be left alone and the NPA must go for "apartheid criminals".





"Why prosecute Zuma and leave criminals like De Klerk? They must just leave the man alone and go for apartheid criminals who killed people," Khanyile retorted.

The hearings continues on Tuesday and Zuma was expected to address his supporters at 4pm on Monday.



