Malema hits back at ANC regional leader over ‘costly’ coalitions that could undermine ANC support

EFF leader Julius Malema has claimed the reason behind ANC deputy chairperson of Ekurhuleni region Jongizizwe Dlabathi's letter raising concerns about the party's coalition in the city, is because the EFF refused to be part of corruption. Dlabathi penned a letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Gauteng office bearers, raising concerns that the ANC-EFF coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni could be "detrimental" to their party and they needed to protect the ANC's electoral base. He has called for an assessment of the "costly" current arrangement between ANC and EFF in the region.

Dlabathi said the ANC needed to protect its stronghold, "for our direct opponents have set their eyes in dismantling the ANC in Ekurhuleni, especially those that are directly contesting the same constituency with us". The costly assertion he refers to, he said, is qualified by the fact that the ANC is on the back foot. Video: African News Agency (ANA)

"Key portfolios that make up local government are largely held by the third biggest party in council," he said in reference to the Finance, Water, Sanitation and Energy, Waste and Environment, Health and Real Estate portfolios. "There is no doubt that the EFF is contesting the same constituency with the ANC and is on a path of accelerating their growth at our loss. "It feels like we chose to drink a highly concentrated dosage of acid, thinking that it will not harm us, while it will, slowly." Fortunately, we have not swallowed it all and we can still prevent it from causing a further damage.

"It will be coward of me to mute and embrace an arrangement that I consider it to be a process that will systematically liquidate the ANC from power. In its current form, the ANC-EFF arrangement in Ekurhuleni has no strategic value," Dlabathi said. However, during a media briefing shortly before Malema led a commemorative march in Soweto in celebration of the party’s 10 year anniversary, he laughed off the letter, saying it was clear his voice was suffocating the ANC in Ekurhuleni. "It has taught them a lesson. The EFF must continue to suffocate the ANC.

"We are hated because we do what we say we will do. And the ANC hates that," Malema said. He said there could only be one problem that forced Dlabathi's hand to raise concerns, "and that is they cannot benefit from the contracts". "We are not in corruption coalitions. We are running solo, we are doing our thing and what is our thing? Services to our people.

"The biggest problem is the EFF is doing what it said it will do in Ekurhuleni and the ANC hates it," he said. Malema said that stopping the EFF was stopping the development of black people. "What have we done that you hate EFF so much?