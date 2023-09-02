Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said on Saturday they have been receiving a lot of support from various leaders across the country and other stakeholders.

“First and foremost, we would like to thank in particular His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, His Excellency the President of the Republic Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, former Presidents Mr Thabo Mbeki and Mr Kgalema Motlanthe, the Deputy President Mr Paul Mashatile, the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, and their families, the President of the IFP Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa and the entire IFP family, AmaKhosi, and the Buthelezi clan for their love and support during this extremely difficult time for our family. We wish to also, once more, thank every South African for all your prayers and well- wishes. It has really been this outpouring of love that has carried uMntwana to a point where he is now healthy enough to be discharged from hospital,” said Dr Bhekuyise Buthelezi.

He said a number of South Africans had also wished Buthelezi well.

The family said Buthelezi will continue with his fully recovery at home.