Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been discharged from hospital after spending weeks.
His family said Buthelezi will now spend time recuperating at home.
Buthelezi was admitted to hospital in July.
Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said on Saturday they have been receiving a lot of support from various leaders across the country and other stakeholders.
He asked that Prince Buthelezi be given time to regain strength. He will also not return soon to his duties as he will focus on his fully recovery.
“First and foremost, we would like to thank in particular His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, His Excellency the President of the Republic Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, former Presidents Mr Thabo Mbeki and Mr Kgalema Motlanthe, the Deputy President Mr Paul Mashatile, the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, and their families, the President of the IFP Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa and the entire IFP family, AmaKhosi, and the Buthelezi clan for their love and support during this extremely difficult time for our family. We wish to also, once more, thank every South African for all your prayers and well- wishes. It has really been this outpouring of love that has carried uMntwana to a point where he is now healthy enough to be discharged from hospital,” said Dr Bhekuyise Buthelezi.
He said a number of South Africans had also wished Buthelezi well.
The family said Buthelezi will continue with his fully recovery at home.
At this point Buthelezi will not be able to attend to his duties.
Buthelezi celebrated his 95th birthday last Sunday, His family had said last week they were hoping he was going to be discharged before his birthday.
But the hospital discharged him on Saturday follwoing weeks undergoing treatment. .
The family said it was looking forward to his recovery at home.
“As uMntwana now continues his recovery, we would like to again make the point that uMntwana will not immediately return to work. Therefore, he will not be able to meet with delegations at KwaPhindangene or his different offices, or resume his busy diary as yet.
“We appeal again that we allow him further time and space to fully recover, to regain his full strength, whereafter we will make an announcement as to when he is ready to return to some of his duties and responsibilities,” said Dr Buthelezi.
