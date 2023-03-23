Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied that the ANC is shielding President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala affair, in spite of throwing out two inquiries in Parliament. Mashatile told MPs that there were already multi-pronged investigations by state agencies into Phala Phala.

He said acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has already issued her preliminary report to affected parties and asked for their comments. He said the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has said Ramaphosa and his farm were tax compliant. But opposition parties said that the ANC has on two occasions in Parliament blocked inquiries against Ramaphosa on Phala Phala.

“We are not shielding. Let me repeat what I said. The president has expressed his commitment to co-operate fully with all investigations. “There is no shielding. I think sometimes there is a zeal to find the president guilty without going through due processes. It is not correct. We are a democracy. We have institutions we have set up. “Nobody is interfering with them. Let us not be impatient. Let’s allow those institutions to do their work properly. The president is co-operating. He is not interfering. I can assure you institutions are doing their work without fear or favour,” said Mashatile.