Mayor of Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi accused of alleged sexual misconduct

On Sunday The African National Congress (ANC) in Mzala Nxumalo Region issued a statement regarding the alleged ongoing sexual misconduct involving the Mayor of Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi. In the statement, they stated that they have been flooded with calls from concerned members of society.

“As the ANC in the region, we are aware that over the past two years, municipal workers have consistently lifted the lid on alleged multiple cases of sexual abuse involving the mayor. “In the past, we saluted women who mastered the courage to come forward to detail such a shocking sex scandal involving someone who styles himself as a reverend.” Now they say that more than six women have been dismissed for allegedly rejecting Buthelezi’s sexual advances and that the latest voice notes that are a subject of discussions cannot be ignored any longer.

“We remain worried that the Reverend has failed consistently to clear his name. No one is above the law. He must be held accountable for the abuse of public office,” they continue. “We will be pursuing this matter further in the council and on other platforms to ensure that justice prevails and that victims find closure.” In addition, the ANC is calling on Chapter Nine institutions such as the Public Protector, the SA Human Rights Commission, and the Gender Commission to launch thorough and full-scale investigations using all the laws available in our democratic country.

Buthelezi is the son of the late founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi. In 2023, Buthelezi claimed that the sexual harassment allegations against him were a smear campaign that started in 2017 when he took over as the mayor. This came after an email emerged accusing him of sexual harassment.

The email was purportedly written by a woman employee of the district municipality and it was sent to various government departments, including social development, cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), the presidency and municipal labour unions like Imatu and Samwu. “I am a young lady employed by the Zululand District Municipality and I am writing this letter out of desperation, distress and despondency. “I find myself in a difficult position where I am forced to sleep with the mayor against my will in order to keep my work.