Mbeki says public protector report on Phala Phala not final; didn’t clear Ramaphosa

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the preliminary report by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, saying it was not a final report and should be treated in that way. Mbeki said on Thursday it was incorrect that the report had cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa on Phala Phala.

He said as far as he understood this was a preliminary report that has been sent to parties that had complained about the matter. It was not meant for public release, but had been leaked. The acting public protector has not made a final determination on the issue of Phala Phala pending the inputs of parties like the DA and ATM which had lodged a complaint.

Mbeki, who was having a conversation at Unisa, said the interim report must not be taken as a final one as the acting public protector would have to go through the submissions of the affected parties before reaching a final outcome. “The public protector, as I understand it, hasn’t issued a report on the matter of Phala Phala, but posed some questions. First, for people who complained about the matter, like the DA and ATM, and has said to them in terms of our investigations what is your view. “It’s not a final report. It’s an interim report. These others have said we will respond to the request of the public protector to make an input about our own views.

“It’s only after that that the public protector will produce a final report. The public protector has made no determination. The report that the public protector has cleared President Ramaphosa is incorrect. “They are in the process of working on the matter and have said that when they receive those inputs from others then they will prepare a final report. That is as I understand the matter,” Mbeki added. He said the interim report was leaked to the public even though it was only intended for the affected parties.

He said he hoped the interim report will be treated as such and no final decision has been reached yet by the acting public protector.