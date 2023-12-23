Mixed views on gender equality in Africa: Governments praised, but citizens call for more action

A recent Afrobarometer Pan-Africa Profile revealed that while African governments receive relatively positive ratings for their initiatives to promote gender equality, almost two-thirds of citizens believe that more needs to be done. The comprehensive report, based on surveys conducted in 39 African countries, sheds light on the complex landscape of gender equality in the region.

Some of the key findings included: – Equal Opportunity in Politics: 75% of citizens across the 39 countries believe that women should have the same chance of being elected to public office as men. – Challenges for Women in Politics: Despite the support for gender equality in politics, 52%, more than half of respondents expressed concerns that women who run for office are likely to face criticism or harassment.

– Land Ownership Equality: While a significant majority, 73%, advocate for women having the same rights as men to own and inherit land, there are notable variations by country, with support dropping as low as 31% in Mauritania. – Job Equality: 58% supported women's equal right to jobs, with varying levels of endorsement across countries, ranging from 32% in Madagascar to 80% in Cape Verde. – Persistent Gender Gaps: The survey highlighted persistent gender gaps, revealing that women were less likely than men to have secondary or post-secondary education (51% vs. 59%). Additionally, women trailed men in ownership of key assets such as motor vehicles (15% vs. 31%) and bank accounts (34% vs. 43%).

– Financial Decision-Making: Women are also less likely to claim they make household financial decisions themselves (35% vs. 44%). – Government Efforts: African governments received a relatively positive approval rating (56%) for their efforts to promote gender equality. – Call for More Action: Despite the positive ratings, nearly two-thirds (63%) of citizens believed that their governments should be doing more to address gender inequality.