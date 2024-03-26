More EFF members face action for disrupting Presidency budget vote debate

The Powers and Privileges Committee has found several members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members guilty of disrupting the Presidency budget vote debate in 2022. Chairperson of the committee Manketsi Tlhape said the report of the committee will be tabled before the House on Tuesday.

The committee found that EFF members Sinawo Tambo, Naledi Chirwa, Natasha Ntlangwini and other members of the party were involved in the disruption of the budget vote debate. EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said they were objecting to the report of the committee. African National Congress (ANC) deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said they supported the findings of the committee.

She said there have been consultations with chief whips of other parties and the report will be tabled in the House for adoption. Tlaphe said the report will be tabled before the Chamber. “As it has been indicated we will table the report in the National Assembly,” she said.

The committee found that in June 2022, several EFF members were involved in the disruption of the presidency budget vote debate in the House. The debate was over two days. Adviser to the Powers and Privileges Committee Victor Ngaleka said the members of the EFF were found guilty of various charges. “It was alleged they committed various breaches, including disregarding the authority of the chair, acting in a manner that was grossly disorderly, refusing to leave the Chamber when ordered to do so and they had to be physically removed from the chamber. The committee found all members guilty as charged,” said Ngaleka.

He said on Tambo, Ntlangwini and Mothusi Montwedi the committee recommended that they should be suspended without pay for a month. With regard to Chirwa, Babalwa Mathulelwa and Paulnita Marais it was recommended that they be docked a month’s salary. Other EFF members Isaac Mafanya and Yoliswa Yako will be docked half of their salaries.

The members of the EFF have been ordered to apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Speaker and the nation for their conduct. This is the second time in the last few months that members of the EFF have faced the wrath of the committee. EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and four other members of the party were suspended for a month for disrupting the State of the Nation Address (Sona) by Ramaphosa last year.