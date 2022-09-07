Most Zim exemption permit holders low-skilled and won't qualify for alternate visas, says Zim Community in SA

Rustenburg – The majority of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders do not qualify to apply for alternative visas, the Zimbabwe community in South Africa said. The South African government had extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits for a further six months, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, to give ZEP holders a chance to apply for alternative visas.

Story continues below Advertisement

The department of home affairs said there would be no extension after June 2023. Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Nqabutho Mabhena, said they welcomed the extension but pointed out that it was not easy to apply for alternative visas. “It is not easy to apply to move to other visas because the majority of the holders of ZEP are people of low skill.

“We have challenges with people that works as domestic workers, those who work in the hospitality industry (restaurants) and other low skill jobs. “The challenges is that people do not know on which permit they should… because if one goes through the requirements in the Immigration Act, these individuals do not qualify.” He said they would be writing to the department of home affairs in South Africa, to get clarity on how these people could be assisted.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network said there was nothing to celebrate about the six months extension for ZEP holders. “The government of South Africa needs to consider a four year extension even if its the last time they are going to issue this permit, said Shelton Chiyangwa, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network. "The 18 month grace period is not enough for people who have been using the same permit for over ten years.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The approach being taken by home affairs is not helping at all. “Those who applied for waivers are being rejected, those who chose go migrate to critical visas etc are waiting for years to receive their outcomes. “The situation is worse for those that are applying for asylums as they are getting appointment dates for end of 2023 and some even the year after.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiyangwa said the department of home affairs was sitting on top of applications without processing them, making people to be uncertain of their future. “A large number of ZEP holders do not qualify for critical visa and or other permits available. “Their hopes remain pinned on the government for another chance so they can start to apply for the same permit and validate their stay in the Republic (of South Africa).”

The department of home affair has issued a list of 140 critical skill foreign nationals could apply visas for, under section 19 (4) of the Immigration Act (Act No 13 of 2000). They include amongst others, director in an enterprise or organisation (medium enterprise or large), policy and planning manger, corporate general manger (medium enterprise or large), programme or project manager, environmental manager, tax professional, network analyst, ICT security specialist, engineer manager, manufacturing operations manager, call or contact centre manager, as well as occupation in the medical fields. All candidates are required to have relevant qualifications and registered with relevant professional body or council recognised by South African Qualification Authority (SAQA).