‘Mother of all auctions’ to take place at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm this weekend

Pretoria - An auction of Ankole cattle is set to be held at President Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala farm, in Limpopo, on Saturday. The President’s farm has been thrust into the limelight, and also trending on Twitter, after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing a 2020 incident – where USD $4 million (more than R60m) was allegedly stolen.

Fraser claimed that Ramaphosa later paid the alleged robbers money for their silence, after they were tortured by State Security agents. Ramaphosa has admitted that the robbery took place, but denied any involvement in crime. The President is a leading farmer and animal breeder in Limpopo. Prominent Limpopo Chief Livhuwani Matsila spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Africa, regarding the major auction set to take place at the Phala Phala farm on Saturday.

An auction is set to be held at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo on Saturday. Picture: Twitter “As you can see, I am in high spirits. Talking to other farmers, we are in high spirits, and looking forward to a great national auction of the Ankoles. We are calling it the ‘Mother of all auctions’. This one is very big, so we are focused and not distracted by whatever is happening in the political space,” Matsila told the television channel. Matsila, an established farmer in Limpopo, said the Ankole cattle are cherished for their “genetic pedigree”. “It is very good, in terms of being used as breed stock for farmers in the rural areas, because of its resistance to diseases and drought. It can tolerate dry conditions, especially now in winter. That means it is cheaper to farm with Ankole because you don’t use too many medicines and also you do not buy too much supplementary feed during winter and dry times,” said Matsila.

Prominent Limpopo Chief Livhuwani Matsila is upbeat about the auction taking place at Phala Phala farm on Saturday and the economic spin-offs to the provincial economy. Picture: Supplied He said the upcoming auction has attracted vast interest, even from people who are not farmers but would like to be “part of the experience”. On Wednesday, Fraser announced that he had held a meeting with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) “to assist them” in the criminal case he laid against Ramaphosa at a Johannesburg police station. Ramaphosa has been under intense pressure after the former spy boss alleged wrongdoing connected to the disappearance of the $4 million in cash, which was allegedly concealed in furniture at the Phala Phala game farm.

