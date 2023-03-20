A parliamentary committee on defence matters has backed the deployment of the army, saying it played a key role in maintaining law and order. It said the defence force had in the past proved to be important in situations of need.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that more than 3 400 troops would be deployed across the country until April 17. Co-chairpersons of the committee Cyril Xaba and Mamagase Nchabeleng said members of the SANDF were always ready to provide necessary support in the country. It was the duty of the state to protect its citizens and infrastructure.

Ramaphosa said the Constitution called on the state to ensure all the rights of the people were protected. He said the right to protest must be balanced with the right of those not wanting to take part in a protest. Both are enshrined in the supreme law of the land. Nchabeleng and Xaba said the role played by soldiers in situations like protests cannot be over-emphasised.