'My Bible commands me to stay with Israel' - PA's Gayton McKenzie responds to ANC's ultimatum over Israel-Palestine conflict

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) president, Gayton McKenzie has dismissed the ANC's call to withdraw his support for Israel, saying that he'd rather listen to his Bible than the ANC. "My Bible commands me to stay with Israel. My Bible says to me that: He who curses Israel, is cursing himself. He who blesses Israel is blessing himself.

"Don't give your interpretation of my religion to me. If the Qur’an tells you to stand with Palestine, I will support you to follow it," he McKenzie added. Despite the ANC's threats to cut ties with it in governing some of the municipalities across the country, McKenzie said, "I will not listen to the ANC, but to the Bible. I am a Christian, and I listen to the Bible".

McKenzie addressed the media on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium on the state of readiness of the party's 10th anniversary celebration rally this coming weekend. The celebration rally will take place at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. However, McKenzie has sent a stern warning to people who had planned to boycott his party's celebrations or disrupt the proceedings.

Responding to whether he was scared of the boycotts, he said, "I am scared, not for the event, but for those who think they can come here and disrupt. This is the Patriotic Alliance and Ons Baiza Nie. What you come to look for, you'll find it," he said. The alleged boycott was ignited after the PA leader declared his solidarity with Israel. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, MPs voted in favour of closing the Israeli embassy in SA and also cut ties with Israel until it had agreed to a ceasefire.