Ramaphosa urged to implement Parliament resolution on Israel

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately implement the resolution of Parliament to cut diplomatic ties with Israel. It said Palestine has been under siege for more than 45 days with civilians facing bombardment from the Israeli Defence Force.

Parliament voted in support of a motion that Pretoria must cut ties with Tel Aviv until there was a ceasefire facilitated by the United Nations. The PSC said in addition to cutting diplomatic ties with Israel, they want the government to also cut sport, cultural, economic and academic ties with Israel and prosecute South Africans who join the Israeli Defence Force. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said last week the State Security Agency was monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

She said those who are involved in military action will be prosecuted in line with the law because the Foreign Military Assistance Act prevents South Africans to engage in mercenary activity. The PSC also called for South Africa to lead campaigns at the United Nations and African Union for a boycott against Israel. They also want sanctions to be imposed on Israel. It said it fully supports the decision of Parliament.