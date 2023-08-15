Nasi Ispani: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says shortlists and interviews are under way

More "Nasi Ispani" jobs are to come as the Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, has announced that they are ready to resume the public shortlisting process and interviewing of candidates for the posts. Now called "Panya-Panya" for the job opportunities he has created for the people of Gauteng since his inception as Premier, Lesufi made the announcement on social media that they had concluded with all the administrative tasks of capturing applications for the programmes.

"We’ve now concluded all the administrative tasks of capturing all applications. We are ready to resume with public shortlisting and public interviews," he said. On July 27, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Lesufi handed over 50,000 employment offers to job applicants. The Nasi Ispani initiative is part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s (GPG) project to fight against unemployment in the province.

Lesufi said the shortlist will begin on August 20, followed by interviews. "We intend to start appointing successful candidates (outside the Top 15 highest applied vacancies) between August 25 and possibly conclude by September 25," he added. Nasi’Ispane: THE FULL UPDATE. We’ve now concluded all the administrative tasks of capturing all applications. We are ready to resume with public shortlisting (from the 20thAug) and public interviews. All the Top 15 jobs applied, we are working on the best available mechanism pic.twitter.com/dKsUQsSnSN — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 15, 2023

He said they will issue appointment letters to all the successful applicants openly and transparently. "We are fully committed to concluding this task, and I am getting daily briefings on how far we are on this crucial task," he said. According to the statistical report that Lesufi released, the top-most vacancies applied for are as follows:

- Pothole Patching/Grass Cutting/EPWP Pointsmen - General Worker - Administration Clerk

- Cleaners - Filling Clerk - Senior Administration Clerk