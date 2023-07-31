Potholes no more? Gauteng embarks on a mission to end misery drivers endure daily

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, has encouraged unemployed people to apply online for job opportunities launched by the roads and transport department. These opportunities close on Monday midnight. The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is hiring 6,000 unemployed people to help and train them in various road maintenance projects.

“Wanna assist in fixing our roads by eliminating potholes and cutting down grass? We are looking for 6000 unemployed people to execute this task for two years. The closing date is today at midnight. Less talk more work,” the Gauteng premier said on social media. Wanna assist in fixing our roads by eliminating potholes and cutting down grass? We are looking for 6000 unemployed people to execute this task for two years. The closing date is today at midnight. Less talk more work #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/5x6zvb4NNi — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 31, 2023 The unemployed people will help fix roads by eliminating potholes and cutting grass and trees for two years.

The job applications opened early this month and are expected to close Monday at midnight. The opportunities are open to unemployed youth, women, people with disabilities, and military veterans are encouraged to apply. The department urges applicants to include a comprehensive curriculum vitae and a Certified Copy of an identity document (ID) when applying.

It said people who previously applied to the Nasi Ispani recruitment programme would be considered for these posts. The application requirements are as follows: - South African residents with no criminal record.

- Grade 10 education. - Submit stamped proof of address: Interest in Road Maintenance. The Nasi Ispani is part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s (GPG) project to fight unemployment in the province. Lesufi launched it to get more young people into the labour market and improve the economy of Gauteng.

On Thursday, Lesufi handed over 50,000 employment offers to job applicants who filled up Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg. In his address, he promised to deliver 6,000 job opportunities every month until July 2024 to fight corruption, lawlessness, poverty, and unemployment. [email protected]