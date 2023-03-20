National shutdown: SA has no place for intolerance, says ANC

The ANC has commended South Africans who did not join the protest, saying no party could impose its own programme on the rest of the public. The party said the law permitted protests but this must be done within the confines of the laws of the land.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said many South Africans had chosen not to take part in the protest, and this must be respected. “The ANC expresses its gratitude to all South Africans who did not join the extremist and regressive so-called shutdown planned to take place on March 20, 2023. In South Africa there is no place or tolerance for vigilantism and forceful removal of an incumbent government. The ANC is fully committed to doing what the people of South Africa expect, demand, and deserve,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also said no democratically elected government can be removed from power through illegal means. He said if people wanted him out of office they must do so through a vote.