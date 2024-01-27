Nelson Mandela Foundation, Graça Machel call for international community to give effect to ICJ Court decision

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, and human rights activist Graça Machel, have called on the international community to give effect to the ruling of the International Court of Justice for Israel to halt its operations in Gaza against the Palestinians. The Nelson Mandela Foundation has also hailed the legal team that presented South Africa’s case at The Hague, adding that the team did a sterling job.

The foundation said this would not have possible without the help of officials in government. The government brought the application on December 29 and it was heard in early January. The ICJ had set down two days for hearings by both Pretoria and Tel Aviv. Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and South Africa’s ambassador to The Hague Vusi Madonsela had made submissions to the court before the legal team presented their case.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said the international community must ensure that the decision of the court was respected. “We call on the international community to give effect to the rulings made by the ICJ. Global solidarity at this time is critical to uphold international law,” said the foundation. Machel said South Africa had led a courageous fight to hold the State of Israel accountable for what was going on in Palestine.

This matter would not have landed in the ICJ if South Africa had not taken it up with the UN top court. “I join millions around the world in saluting with pride and gratitude, the courageous leadership demonstrated by South Africa in holding Israel to account for the crime of genocide at the International Court of Justice. The fearlessness of the ANC and the South African government, and the brilliance of our legal team have elevated our country to the highest levels of moral standing. History will always recognise South Africa’s singular leadership in doing what no other country was prepared to do,” said Mchael. She said she hoped the court judgment will lead to peace in the Middle East.

The UN top court ruled on provisional measures that Israel must take to ensure it halted military operations in Gaza. South Africa’s national legislature also passed a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy. Bolivia was the first country to shut down the Israeli embassy last year.