‘Nelson Mandela is smiling in his grave’: Minister Ronald Lamola reacts to ICJ ruling against Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled in favour of South Africa’s request for provisional measures against the Israeli government over the Gaza war. The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, welcomed the ruling by the ICJ, stating that it was a victory for the children and women in Gaza.

“It has brought an end to Israel's exceptionalism that they cannot be held accountable within the rules of the multilateral institutions of the United Nations (UN),” he said. According to Lamola, this firmly asserted the ICJ as the pinnacle of law in the international community. “We expect compliance by the state of Israel,” he said. Lamola told IOL that the late former president Nelson Mandela would be smiling in his grave and proud of how the country lodged its genocide case against Israel in solidarity with Palestine.

Mandela led South Africa from apartheid to democracy, advocating for peace, democracy, and human rights. “I am humbled; I believe that Mandela will be smiling in his grave that we stood on his shoulders and did him very proud by standing on the issues he would have advocated himself. The Genocide Convention was one of the things he advocated for,” he said. Civil rights groups have also commended South Africa for taking a stand against the Israeli government for its actions in Gaza.