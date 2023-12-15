New law will allow Mchunu to intervene in municipalities failing to address decline of water services

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu is amending the law to allow national government to immediately intervene when municipalities are failing to maintain water services. This was outlined in the report on structural reforms in the economy driven by the Presidency and National Treasury.

Water services in several municipalities are under pressure leading to national government raising concerns. The quality of drinking water has come under question in recent months. But the report on Operation Vulindlela, released by the Presidency this week, showed that attempts are made to address challenges related to the provision of quality water.

One of the measures is to allow national government to immediately intervene where municipalities are failing to deal with the decline of water services. “To arrest and reverse the deterioration of municipal water services, the Department of Water and Sanitation is amending the Water Services Act to empower national government to intervene effectively in failing municipalities. “The Water Services Amendment Bill has been approved by Cabinet for public comment. The key changes included in the Bill are a legal requirement for all water service providers to have an operating license, and an amendment to Section 63 of the Act to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

“Where there is persistent failure to meet license conditions, the Minister will be empowered to enforce a separation between the role of Water Service Provider and Water Service Authority, ensuring that a capable service provider is appointed by the relevant municipality,” said the report. In addition to addressing water challenges, Mchunu tabled the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency in Parliament, whose intention is to create an agency to manage water infrastructure and resources in the country. In its submission to Parliament on the Bill, Cosatu said it was opposed to the creation of another layer of governance of the State and duplicating mandates and functions of existing structures.

“Cosatu, however, is opposed to this single national government organ being a public entity or agency and not located within the public service, in particular the Department of Water and Sanitation. The federation is deeply opposed to the fixation of politicians and senior state management to agencify the state. Issues that undermine service delivery within the public service, for example vacancies, budget cuts, mismanagement, unreliable internet connection, dilapidated public works properties and, corruption must be dealt with. “Creating an entity or agency because politicians and management lack the courage and work ethic to clean up the state is not a solution. In fact, it is fragmenting the state, duplicating mandates, creating additional layers of management and weakening executive authority,” said Cosatu. The report on Operation Vulindlela said the Bill will be passed by Parliament before the end of the current term of Parliament.

Another measure taken by government was to reinstate the Drop Reports to assess the state of water quality. The latest reports show there has been a decline in water quality in the country in the last few years. There has also been a decline in the performance of waste water treatment plants.