Joint military exercises should be seen in context of tensions between major powers

Named Mosi II, the exercise, which will see about 350 SA Navy personnel participating, will take place in South Africa’s east coast in Richards Bay and Durban in the Indian Ocean. As the name suggests, Mosi II is a sequel to Mosi I which was conducted near the Cape Town port in November 2019. However, the upcoming exercise has attracted criticism from some quarters including South Africa’s main opposition party, the DA, arguing that the holding of the military drills makes the government’s claims of neutrality in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war hollow. The US government said it is worrisome for any country to be holding military exercises with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. However, South Africa’s Ministers of Defence and International Relations, Thandi Modise and Naledi Pandor respectively, have jumped to the defence of the exercise insisting that it was a natural course of the country’s diplomatic relations with China and Russia.

Pandor criticised the US for its selective condemnation of Russian aggression while ignoring other acts of aggression committed by such countries as Israel. She said South Africa was a sovereign country with the right to pursue diplomatic relations with other countries. Modise pointed out that South Africa has held joint military exercises with countries such as the US, United Kingdom and France among others without any uproar. Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who met with Pandor in Pretoria as part of his African tour, stressed that there was nothing scandalous about the Exercise Mosi and said that his government had provided all the necessary information.

Be that as it may, events of this kind cannot be divorced from the context in which they take place. Mosi II comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions between Russia and China on the one hand and the US and its western allies on the other. This has culminated in a trade war between the US and China and imposition of economic and diplomatic sanctions on Russia by the US and its allies following Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. The frosty relations between the major powers has triggered an intense competition for spheres of influence across the world including in Africa. Just this month alone has seen important figures from the US, Chinese and Russian governments visiting several African countries. The Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang toured five African countries in the first half of January while the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and the Russian Foreign Minister are currently conducting their own tours of the continent. During his tour Qin argued that Africa should not be an arena of competition between major powers as it does not benefit the continent.