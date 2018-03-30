Former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on 16 charges of corruption. File picture: Themba Hadebe/AP

Durban - More than 200 witnesses have been named in the State’s case against former president Jacob Zuma as he faces charges of money-laundering, corruption and racketeering.

He will appear in the Durban High Court on Friday.

The witness list includes people from KwaZulu-Natal, arms deal critics, former Sars employees, auditors and councillors. Others expected to testify are being flown into the country from England, Australia and New Zealand.

One of the KwaZulu-Natal-based witnesses, Lynette Brink said although her name features on the list, she doubts she would be called to testify. “I worked at the school his children attended and now those children are married with kids and I am retired,” she said.

Brink was also named as a witness during Schabir Shaik’s trial.

Former KZN DA leader, Roger Burrows, also features on the list of witnesses.

Burrows said he received a call three months ago “just to check if I am still alive and living in South Africa”.

Burrows said he was prepared to be called to testify as he was still in possession of documents and affidavits he made during the initial charges against Zuma.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said she was called by the National Prosecuting Authority about three months ago and asked if she was available to testify.

De Lille blew the whistle on corruption in the arms deal in September 1999.

