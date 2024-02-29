Parliamentary committee head denies claims he asked Ramaphosa to axe Gordhan

The chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, Khaya Magaxa, has denied claims that he has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for the removal of Minister Pravin Gordhan. He said the letter circulating on social media under his name was fake.

He said he has not written to Ramaphosa calling for the axing of Gordhan as minister of public enterprises. The committee and Gordhan were locked in a stand-off on Wednesday in a meeting in Parliament over the sale of SAA. This follows allegations made by former Director-General in the department Kgathatso Tlhakudi that there was impropriety in the SAA deal.

Gordhan had called for an in camera meeting with members of the committee. The committee and Gordhan have been at loggerheads over the last few months with Gordhan failing to show up at meetings of the committee to answer on the sale of SAA. On Thursday, Magaxa denied he wrote to Ramaphosa calling for Gordhan to be removed.