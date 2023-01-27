‘Pay your bills, please!’ New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad’s message to residents

Pretoria – New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad has promised to hit the ground running in order to fix a raft of issues which have marred the city of gold. Amad, who is also the chairperson of Al-Jama-ah in Gauteng, is the first Muslim mayor in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Addressing councillors shortly after his election on Friday, Amad said he would prioritise the city’s finances inorder to get Johannesburg stable again. “We have a mission of fixing the city’s finance, the city is on the brink of collapse. We call on all citizens of the beautiful city to partake and contribute to the rebuilding of the city. “The minimum we ask from you, is to pay for what you have consumed. If you cannot afford, there are other systems in place to assist, please utilise them.”

Amad said he will also focus on fighting and combating corruption. “This is another pandemic that is crippling our society and we must all agree that it is our collective responsibility to fight this evil,’’ he said to a cheering crowd. During a media briefing, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi congratulated Amad, saying as the ANC they will support his leadership and cautioned him from listening to naysayers.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We don’t want to spend time in throwing insults… We have no time for people who think if other political parties work with them, then they are correct and if they don’t work with them, they are bad, that’s childish.” Amad was elected with 138 votes and was backed by a number of political parties, including the ANC and the EFF. It’s understood that Amad will be at the helm for the next six months while the ANC resolves its issues with the EFF concerning the governance of Ekurhuleni.

Story continues below Advertisement