'People must not be xenophobic, but illegal immigration is a total NO!' Gauteng ANC leadership calls for strict number of foreign nationals

Increasing numbers of illegal immigrants, high unemployment, and a high crime rate remain a concern for the ANC in Gauteng, who say they will fight to put a stop to it. Gauteng ANC chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi has longed for a tight and limited number of undocumented foreign nationals in the province and across the country, to ease the unemployment rate, pressure on health facilities, the crime rate and lawlessness.

Lesufi said the issue of foreign nationals flocking into South Africa illegally in large numbers was alarming and should not be tolerated. He said they are abusing "hospitality and Ubuntu," and that would leave a dent in the country. "That kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated. I don't think there is any country that can allow that. Anyone who wants to come to our country should go through proper procedures," he said. He called on the law enforcement agencies to be merciless to people who are defiant of the country's laws.

On Wednesday during a media briefing, Lesufi and the provincial secretary, Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza, stressed the need to push the restriction of undocumented foreigners in Gauteng. The briefing was on the outcomes of the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting that took place on Monday. Speaking on the issue of employment, Nciza extended the push to employers who allegedly employ more undocumented foreign nationals than South Africans.

"It is illegal to come into a country illegally. To even employ a person who has come into the country illegally, it's illegal. So what we are saying is that there must be some quota that speaks to locals because people believe that only the government must employ our people. “We are not saying people should be xenophobic or you can’t employ foreigners, because we (South Africans) are all over the world. We are just saying let’s have a quota and our people be employed in their own country,” he said. Nciza called on the private sector to join hands with the government to help tackle the unemployment rate.