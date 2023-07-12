Police hot on heels of suspects after 12 people behind torching of trucks identified, says Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they have identified 12 people who are behind the torching of the trucks in the country. Cele said these were coordinated attacks organised by the group.

He said the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (Nicoc) met on Tuesday to deal with the matter. However, he ruled out the possibility that the torching of the trucks could be linked to the July 2021 unrest. He said the police and intelligence agencies have done a lot of work since 2021 and implemented the recommendations of Prof Sandy Africa's report.

Africa was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the unrest two years ago, and in her report she found a lack of coordination in intelligence structures. Cele also said to date 21 trucks have been burnt in Limpopo. KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. He said no trucks have been affected in the Free State or Gauteng.

“Intelligence suggests that attacks on trucks may be business related and we know that these are not just random acts of criminality. Evidence before us points to organised coordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state. We are encouraged that 12 persons of interest have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection,” said Cele. He added that they have heightened security on major routes across the country. They have also roped in the South African National Defence Force to help in preventing further attacks.