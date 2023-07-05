SANDF recovers narcotics and stolen vehicles worth over R8 million in border sting operation

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), deployed under Operation Corona on the borderlines, has recorded massive success after criminals and alleged undocumented persons were apprehended. The SANDF said contraband worth millions of rands were confiscated, including stolen vehicles.

In June, successful anti-illegal immigration and anti-crime efforts were reported. These arrests occurred at the border posts of Mpumalanga and Mozambique, Free State and Lesotho, Eastern Cape and Lesotho, Limpopo and Zimbabwe, KwaZulu-Natal borderlines with Mozambique and eSwatini, North West and Botswana, and Northern Cape and Namibia In Mpumalanga, soldiers confiscated narcotics valued at R1,682,442, and contraband goods valued at R70,300, while 205 alleged undocumented persons were apprehended and 19 alleged criminals were arrested.

This included the recovery of a stolen vehicle estimated at R300,000. In the Free State, six undocumented people and one criminal were arrested. Narcotics valued at R337,500, a water truck valued at R2 million, and contraband valued at R19,000 were confiscated. In Limpopo, soldiers arrested 250 undocumented people and recovered stolen vehicles worth R400,000. Contraband goods worth R529,767 were confiscated, and drugs valued at R252,200 were found. Two criminals were arrested in the incident.