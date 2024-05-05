Postponement of Jacob Zuma hearings: Analyst says ANC is indecisive and inconsistent

The decision by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to defer the disciplinary hearings of its former president Jacob Zuma, has added impetus to the criticism that the party is indecisive and inconsistent. IOL reported on Saturday that Zuma’s disciplinary hearings in the ANC have been postponed until after the elections.

The letter seen by IOL was issued to ANC national disciplinary committee chairperson, Ralph Mgijima by the office of secretary general Fikile Mbalula. Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa said the leadership of the ANC is not only indecisive but also inconsistent in the manner in which they take critical decisions. “We can talk about the issue of the former president (Zuma), the issue of the current president (Cyril Ramaphosa) – there are so many other issues where the ANC is not decisive. I will also add that it is not only indecisive but the ANC leadership is also not consistent in the manner in which they take decisions,” said Mbandlwa.

“It is very difficult for society, and even for the membership of the ANC to predict what the ANC will do in the future because they are actually changing almost every day. They take a decision today, they change it tomorrow while you are still focusing on a decision that they have taken.” On the issue of Zuma, Mbandlwa said there were so many different views from the national leadership of the ANC. “You would hear the secretary general saying something else, you hear the president saying something else, and the chairperson of the ANC saying something else. So it was very difficult for the people of the country and for the ANC membership to understand exactly what is the position of the ANC after the announcement that was made by the former president last year in December,” said Mbandlwa.

In a shock political move, Zuma announced last year that he would not be backing the ruling ANC through which he had been elected twice as president of South Africa. Former president Jacob Zuma. File Picture On Saturday, IOL reported that in postponing Zuma’s disciplinary hearings, the ANC cited security concerns around its Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg central. The hearings had been scheduled to commence on Tuesday, and large crowds were anticipated to gather in the city.